In March quarter, Bank of Maharashtra classified loans worth ₹410.62 crore as fraud as per the RBI guidelines.
Bank of Maharashtra Q3 profit rises 14% to 154 crore

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 04:24 PM IST PTI

  • The total income of Bank of Maharashtra rose to 3,577 crore from 3,319 crore in the year-ago period
  • Net NPAs (non-performing assets) eased to 2.59% or 2,578 crore as against 5.46% or 4,507 crore

NEW DELHI : State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday reported a 14% increase in net profit to 154 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, helped by a decline in bad loans.

The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of 135 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income of the bank rose to 3,577 crore from 3,319 crore in the year-ago period, BoM said in a statement.

On the asset quality front, the bank recorded improvement with gross NPA declining to 7.69%, or 8,072.43 crore from 16.77%, or 15,746 crore.

Similarly, Net NPAs (non-performing assets) eased to 2.59% or 2,578 crore as against 5.46% or 4,507 crore.

As a result, the total provision other than tax came down to 498 crore compared to 917 crore at the end of the third quarter previous fiscal. Of this, the provision for bad loans came down to 386 crore from 794 crore at the end of December 2019.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 90% as on December 31, 2020, as against 83% at the end of the third quarter previous fiscal, it said.

"In pursuance to Supreme court order, the bank has not declared accounts as NPA, which were not declared NPA till 31.08.2020. As a matter of prudence, the Bank made an additional provision of 150 crore (out of which 30 crore provision made in current quarter)," it added.

The capital adequacy ratio increased to 13.65$ against 11.21$ and the Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.54% as of December-end.

Its total business increased by 13.15% to 2,66,875 crore at the end of December 2020.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

