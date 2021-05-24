Banking tech startup Zeta, founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavin Thurakia and Ramki Gaddipati on Monday said that it has raised $250 million from Softbank Vision Fund 2, in its first investment from an institutional investor.

With the capital from Softbank, the startup that is aiming to disrupt the banking industry’s back end technology landscape, is now valued at $1.45 billion, and has become a so-called unicorn. Investment bank Avendus Capital advised Zeta on the fundraise.

“Most banks are using decades old software built when Mainframes and Cobol were in vogue. They have been slow to innovate and provide poor user experiences. With Zeta, FIs can leverage a modern, cloud native platform and improve speed to market, agility, cost to income ratio and user experience" said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO & Co-founder, Zeta.

Zeta’s banking technology stack provides banks the technology to create digital products with enhanced user experience and significantly reduced time to market.

The current suite of products includes Zeta Tachyon Credit, Debit and Prepaid processing with card controls and personal finance management capabilities; Zeta Tachyon Loans – a Buy-Now-Pay-Later and personal loan management platform; Zeta Tachyon Deposits – a modern core for checking accounts, savings accounts and deposits; and Zeta Tachyon Mobile – a ready-made, white labeled, customizable mobile app for credit cards, savings accounts, prepaid, loans, Buy-Now-Pay-Later, personal finance management etc.

Zeta is already working with over 10 Banks and 25 fintechs, across eight countries, including Sodexo, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, SBM Bank India among others.

“Indian banks are using our platform for multiple products whether it is credit cards, savings accounts, buy now pay later or unsecured loans," said Turakhia.

“The tie up with HDFC Bank is the largest in scale in India," he said, adding that Zeta is working with HDFC Bank on several product launches which might start coming to market this year.

Mint reported last month that HDFC Bank, India’s biggest private sector lender, is looking to replace its legacy credit card system with a modern technology platform.

The capital raised from Softbank will be used for business development, bringing more clients onboard as well as fund technology development. Around 70% of the capital raised will be used for the purpose of business development.

“A substantial amount of the capital will be used to build up our credit card processing stack," said CTO & Co-founder, Zeta.

“We want to make it the most dominating stack across the world."

The current contracts that the startup has signed up will help it achieve an annual run rate of around $250-300 million, by the end of the lifetime of these contracts, said Turakhia. He added that Zeta is hoping to make ebitda profits by 2023.

According to Turakhia, who has founded three other tech businesses prior to Zeta, this is the first time he has raised capital from a financial investor such as Softbank. Zeta, in 2018, raised $30 million from Sodexo as a strategic investment.

“We decided to bring in a partner because the scale that we are trying to achieve is massive. Banking has not been disrupted the way other industries have been. The idea is not to build to sell, but to build a $100 billion enterprise. We want to make a significant dent into the $200-300 billion global banking technology market. We are 3-5 years ahead of the competition," said Turakhia.

“And in that journey we will have a path to IPO but that is several years away right now."

