Battery tech startup Offgrid Energy Labs raises $15 million in funding

Noida-based Offgrid Energy Labs, has raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Archean Chemicals Industries Ltd with participation from existing investor Ankur Capital, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deep tech alternative battery-tech startup previously raised a seed round led by Shell Ventures.

The funds will be used to set up a 10 MWh demo manufacturing facility in the UK, further its research and development in the pipeline for next-generation stationary energy storage solutions, and commercialise its patented ZincGel batteries through certification, testing, and finalising the blueprint for a giga-factory, according to the statement.

Co-founded in 2018 Co-founded by Tejas Kusurkar, Rishi Srivastava, Brindan Tulachan, and Ankur Agarwal in 2018 at SIICIIT Kanpur, Offgrid Energy Labs focuses on zinc bromine gel batteries.

“The government has already rolled out viability gap funding (VGF) schemes worth ₹3,700 crore to support 13.2 GWh of BESS projects and plans an additional ₹5,400 crore to facilitate another 30 GWh. This makes reliable storage critical to ensuring grid stability, enabling renewable integration, and cementing India’s leadership in the global energy storage market. Against this backdrop, Offgrid’s latest funding marks a timely step forward,” the statement read.

“ This Series A round is a critical milestone — enabling us to move from lab innovation to large-scale commercialisation through our UK demo facility, and soon, a GW-scale plant in India,” Rishi Srivastava, Co-Founder, Offgrid Energy Labs, said in the statement.

With over 25 IP families, 50+ IP assets across chemistry, materials, and design, Offgrid uses common, non-toxic materials, robust zinc chemistry, and a flexible ZincGel platform tailored for energy storage needs. Supported by investors like Shell Ventures, Ankur Capital, and Archean Chemicals Ltd, Offgrid is setting new standards in clean battery technology and paving the way for a renewable-first energy infrastructure.

