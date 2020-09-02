BCCI signs on Cred as official partner for IPL in three-year deal

NEW DELHI: Cred, a digital community of creditworthy individuals, merchants and institutions, on Wednesday announced that it has become the official partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The three-year deal between the company and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will begin with the latest season of IPL on 19 September in the UAE.

Brijesh Patel, chairman, IPL, said, "IPL is one of the top sporting events not just in India, but the world, and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as Cred partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this exciting journey."

The company will start a variety of offers during the tournament. Everyone who pays their credit card bills through Cred during Power Play overs during IPL matches will win assured cashback with one person standing a chance of winning 100% cashback on their credit card bill payment.

At the end of every game, Cred will reward the Payer of the Match where the 100th or the highest bill-payer during each match will win ₹100,000 in prize money, awarded in a special video conference ceremony and showcased on a ‘virtual fan box’ at the stadium. Apart from this, there are also a host of rewards available to members on the app through associations with brands such as OnePlus, Myntra, Ajio, Puma, Lalit Hotels, Tata Cliq, JioSaavn, Audible, CureFit, Dineout, Syska, Samsung, Motorola, RBL (Reliance Brands), Hugo Boss, JioSaavn and WROGN, among others.

Kunal Shah, founder & CEO, Cred said, “As much as cricket is about discipline and strategy, it’s also a rewarding experience for players and viewers. By making credit card bill payments equally delightful, we are incentivizing every credit card-holder watching the matches to make digital payments, clear debt and improve their credit scores."

