Beauty startups see sales spike on festival demand

NEW DELHI: The pandemic may have led to the need for social distancing, restricting gatherings and functions but nevertheless there has been a surge in demand for beauty products this festival season, with cosmetics startups witnessing a spike in sales.

"Self-improvement in terms of beauty and wellness has emerged as a key trend in the last few months. Festive season has further accelerated this trend...," said Sreedhar Prasad, internet business expert and former partner at KPMG.

Online beauty store Purplle.com said it recorded a three-fold increase in overall sales volume during the six-day Diwali sale in September, with 70% orders coming from tier 2 and tier 3 cities including Lucknow, Kamprup, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, among others. The average order value was up 20%.

"We've witnessed the highest demand in the skincare category, with a growth of over 240%, followed by hair care and makeup...Our customers haven’t had many opportunities this year to dress up and Diwali provides a perfect opportunity to dress up for smaller family gatherings and virtual Diwali parties lined-up," said Manish Taneja, co-founder & CEO of Purplle.

This is in addition to the seasonal products such as moisturisers, face creams, body lotion, performing well due to the onset of winters. In the last 12 months, Purplle has added marquee brands such as MAC and Clinique and invested in six Fulfilment Centres (FC).

"As a result, the demand has continued to swell with an overall sales volume up by 100% from same time in 2019. We are doing 80% higher business than pre-covid levels (January – February 2020)," Taneja added.

Online direct-to-consumer cosmetics brand MyGlamm said it has witnessed a 30% year-on-year increase in festival season sales.

“During the lockdown makeup was non-essential and became zero while skin care really grew. With the onset of the festive season, makeup has now come back strongly," said Darpan Sanghvi, founder of MyGlamm.

With a presence at over 2,000 points of sale across 50 cities in India, the brand sells products across makeup, skincare, and personal care verticals.

"The festive season has been good as well with more than 3X growth over last year with higher contributions from tier 3 and tier 4 markets," said Varun Alagh, co-founder of beauty brand Mamaearth.

Color cosmetic brand Sugar said while festival celebrations have gone from grand to intimate affairs, their customer base has continued to indulge in ‘feel-good’ items which in turn has led to an uptick in sales.

Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics said the company clocked 50% more revenue last month than pre-Covid highest and in terms of net revenue, the brand grew 66% from September to October.

"This spurt has been predominant due to the growth in the e-commerce channels, but even retail saw a solid recovery on the back of Diwali, wedding, Karvachauth and Durga Puja shopping," she added.

Apart from online platforms, Sugar Cosmetics retails through 2,500 outlets in over 130 cities. It has launched exclusive brand store at VR Mall in Surat, and three new brand owned kiosks at Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Chennai.

Noting that it is registering month-on-month growth in revenue, homegrown colour cosmetic firm Kiro claims said that the celebratory/occasion-based purchases this year are attuned to consumer lifestyle.

"... she (the customer) is spending time celebrating festivals in a more intimate setting and that is reflecting in the product and shade choices," said Vasundhara Patni, founder, Kiro.

