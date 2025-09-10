Beenext eyes early bets in speciality manufacturing

Bengaluru: Singapore-based venture capital firm Beenext is stepping up its India bets with a focus on manufacturing, especially textiles and aerospace components, as it looks to tap into the country’s growing supply-chain strength and agility. Partner Anirudh Garg told Mint his firm is evaluating several deals and expects to close some in the coming months, buoyed by the traction seen in portfolio companies such as Whizzo, Scimplify, and Mini Mines.

Whizzo is into textile manufacturing, Scimplify in chemical manufacturing for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and fragrances, while Mini Mines is in the cleantech space.

“There is a noticeable shift from China to India in some sectors like aerospace, textiles and materials, where India has been a notable exporter for many years. So, we have developed a flair in these sectors, which is a massive advantage,” Garg said.

Traditionally, India’s export market was dominated by large companies with captive demand, which limited the pace and scope of growth. “The challenge is that some of these areas like chemical manufacturing are vast and complex fields, with an almost infinite number of possible chemicals, Garg said.

A new breed of firms--lean, specialized and agile--are now set to serve global niches, where larger players found it tough to adapt.

A company with just one facility or a limited capital expenditure model can meet the diverse and specific demands of the global market using the existing supply chain facilities and streamlining them to create a specialty angle that would help them expand globally, Garg added.

Beenext’s India strategy follows a similar shift adopted by many India-focused investors. Accel has set its sights on what it calls advanced manufacturing, where the firm plans to make significant bets from its latest $650-million fund, Mint reported recently. Jar and Kreditbee's backer Arkam Ventures included electric vehicles and manufacturing as areas of focus for its second venture capital fund last year.

From semiconductors to defence, a new wave of private capital is targeting India’s industrial ambitions, testing whether policy and global tailwinds can translate into scale and returns. Singularity AMC, the investment firm backed by veteran investor Madhusudhan Kela, is raising capital from select investors seeking exposure to portfolio companies with a significant presence in high-growth manufacturing sectors, Mint reported last month.

According to Venture Intelligence, firms have raised close to $1.9 billion so far in 2025, about 60% of last year’s total of $3.2 billion across 123 deals.

Beenext also looks to strengthen its consumer portfolio, with an emphasis on premium direct-to-consumer brands, Garg said. The firm made a follow-up investment in skincare brand Deconstruct in January following a $1.2 million seed round in specialty coffee brand First Coffee in September. It also invested in dating company Elevn founded by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Garg said his firm is open to increasing its cheque sizes slightly, given the growing opportunities in the country. “We’ve been very clear that we want to draw the first cheque and lead the round. We also bring in institutional partners from the US and Southeast Asia, which is a big plus for firms.”

