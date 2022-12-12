Behind Damera Ventures, a plan to invest in sports, rural employment1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 06:55 PM IST
Entrepreneurship, sports and wellness, education and rural employment form the central theme of investments for the firm.
BENGALURU : When Ashwin Damera returned to India in 2005 from the US, he had declined a lucrative job offer from management consulting firm McKinsey, despite knowing that he had to repay ₹1 crore in student debt. Instead, he took a leap of faith and founded Travelguru, an online travel startup.