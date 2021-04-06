Behind the funding surge in Internet companies

Behind the funding surge in Internet companies4 min read . 03:17 PM IST
- The unexpected injection of cash is drawing comparisons with the dotcom boom-and-bust with investors admitting most valuations don’t look sustainable
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU: Venture capitalists and technology entrepreneurs are usually the most implacable critics of government intervention in the economy. That hasn’t stopped them from being eager beneficiaries of the unprecedented fiscal spending that countries across the world led by the US have undertaken to prop up their economies during the pandemic.
This injection of cash has transformed what looked certain to be a funding winter for internet companies last year into a bumper period that investors say could continue through the end of 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.