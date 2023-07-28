The founder of a Bengaluru-based company, Brij Singh on Thursday said that he faced problems in registering his company in India, hence, he will move back to the United States. He shared his experience on his official Twitter handle.

“Love Bangalore / India, but I have learnt more in last 3 days in Bay Area than I could in a month back home. Spent 2 months just to try to register a co in India & it’s still not done," Singh wrote in a tweet. He further tweeted, "Problem - solution feedback loop from potential customers, Investors & even fellow founders is at a different level. Time may be coming for me to move back to the US. And I say this with a heavy heart."

Several internet users empathized with Brij Singh's situation and posted numerous reactions in the comment section.

One user said, “Come now Brij. That’s is a low bar to give up on a market and its builders. Everything is tough here and yet people are building. That is sort of the point."

To this, Brij replied that he is not giving up on trying for registering his company in India, rather just stating the facts.

“Umm not giving up on anything. Just stating the facts. There are lot of advantages in building from India for the world as well. One must learn to leverage whatever opportunities they can to execute and compete in a global market. That is the reality," Brij responded.

Another user commented, “Why would it take 2 months? I formed my LLP in a week. You have an issue of bad CA. Quite frankly you can register a company yourself and don't even need a CA. Takes a couple of days max."

“Appreciate your point. But somehow i formed a pvt ltd company and got the Certificate of Incorporation in 7 days. That too around 13 months back. And a “Propritorship firm" which is more based on state, got completely done online in 5 days around 5 month back. You can let me know, ready to help you out with details," the third user said.