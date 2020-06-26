Bengaluru in world's top 30 startup ecosystem list

NEW DELHI : Indian's startup capital Bengaluru has been ranked in the world's top 30 startup ecosystems. Topped by the Silicon Valley in California, Bengaluru is at the 26th spot and the only India city to feature in the list by ‘The Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2020’ by Startup Genome.

While Delhi is in the runner-up category at the 36th spot, Mumbai ranks first in the list of top 100 emerging ecosystem ranking. The list of emerging startup hubs also includes Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Bengaluru, along with Paris and Singapore, stand out for high access as well as quality and activity of funding, the report said. Delhi ranked well for the volume and complexity of patent creation in the analysis, which found London and New York tied for second spot.

The report by Startup Genome, a California-headquartered innovation policy advisory and research firm, analyses cities around the world where early stage startups have the best shot at building global success.

Access to capital, investment and global talent has fuelled London’s ascent to number two, up from number eight in 2012 when the first rankings were released. “Today’s global report ranks the best cities where startups can build global success. Startup ecosystems outperform when their entrepreneurial community is not only open to but deeply integrated within the global startup community," said J.F. Gauthier, Founder of Startup Genome.

“This is certainly the case for London, as it continues to play a central role in the global fabric of startup ecosystems and in only eight years has risen from number eight to a tie in second place. The Covid-19 crisis has accelerated the transition to the digital economy and has called for entrepreneurs to innovate faster," he said.

