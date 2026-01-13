Bengaluru-based CloudSEK becomes first Indian cybersecurity firm to get investment from a US state fund

Bengaluru-based Cybersecurity company CloudSEK on Tuesday said it has raised $10 million (about ₹90 crore) from Connecticut Innovations, the strategic venture capital arm of the State of Connecticut in the United States.

With this investment, CloudSEK becomes the first Indian-origin cybersecurity company to receive funding from a US state-backed venture fund, the firm said in a statement.

CloudSEK had previously raised $19 million in its Series B1 round and has now concluded the Series B round with this B2 tranche, comprising a mix of primary and secondary capital.

CloudSEK co-founder and CEO, Rahul Sasi, said the investment not only amplifies the company's global trajectory but also symbolises the rise of Indian cybersecurity innovation on the world stage.

"We have raised USD 10 million from the venture capital arm of the State of Connecticut, Connecticut Innovations. Becoming the first Indian-origin cybersecurity company to receive backing from a US state fund is a milestone for CloudSEK, as well as for the entire Indian cybersecurity ecosystem," Sasi said in a statement

The predictive cyber threat intelligence firm has raised the funds at an enterprise valuation of close to USD 200 million. With this round, the company has raised about USD 39 million to date.

"We will use the fresh funds raised from Connecticut Innovations for creating jobs in the US and expanding our presence there. We have a 5-person team in the US, which we will increase to 15 by March, and around 20 people in the next 12-18 months. These jobs are very high-paying and for very high-end talents," Sasi said.

He said the company has 20 clients in the US and hopes to grow to 200 customers over the next 12 months.

What is CloudSEK? Founded in 2015 by Rahul Sasi, a cybersecurity researcher-turned-entrepreneur, CloudSEK has evolved from a research-first initiative into one of the world’s most trusted cyber threat intelligence platforms, serving more than 300 enterprises across the BFSI, healthcare, technology, and government sectors.

Today, CloudSEK has around 250 people across various markets at present, and plans to scale up to 300 by March, comprising a 200-member team in India.

Alison Malloy, Managing Director, Investments at Connecticut Innovations, said that at the firm's 2025 VentureClash India pitch event, CloudSEK distinguished itself as an innovative provider of cybersecurity and predictive threat capabilities used by hundreds of businesses worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome CloudSEK to the CI portfolio and look forward to supporting their team as they establish their US hub," Malloy said.