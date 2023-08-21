Marketing tech firm Hypergro.ai raises ₹7 cr in seed round

Marketing tech firm Hypergro.ai raises ₹7 cr in seed round1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 12:13 PM IST
The round was led by Silverneedle Ventures and saw participation from Huddle, TDV Partners, HME Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, FiiRE, and angel investors like Arjun Vaidya, Ankit Kedia and Rajesh Sawhney
Bengaluru-based martech startup ‘Hypergro’, has raised ₹7 crore or under $1 million in a seed funding round. The company works in the domain of boosting brand revenues and reducing customer acquisition costs. The round was led by Silverneedle Ventures and saw participation from Huddle, TDV Partners, HME Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, FiiRE, and angel investors like Arjun Vaidya, Ankit Kedia and Rajesh Sawhney.