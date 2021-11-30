Bessemer doubles down on Indian startups with new dedicated $220 million fund

“We’ve always had a global investment approach and India has long been a focus for us. This new capital allows us to go deeper in the market, while continuing to support our portfolio with Bessemer’s global network and resources. The dedicated fund exemplifies our confidence in the massive growth opportunities within India," said Vishal Gupta, partner and managing director of the firm’s Bangalore office. “We are excited to not only continue supporting the many companies with whom we already partner, but to expand our investments to even more innovative entrepreneurs who are shaping the future."