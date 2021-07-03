In an age of dating apps and matrimony websites, finding a compatible life partner can feel a lot like a full-time job. Matchmaking primarily in India is a tedious process - one has to go through multiple profiles, followed by a controlled process of meeting with families and eventually getting to know the person they are going to marry. Apart from this, the series of meetings are decided upon the outdated criteria designed on traditional matrimony apps that often make matches based on religion, caste, community and kundlis, family background followed by individual’s preferences. On the contrary, western match-making apps are designed on a casual and hook-up-based approach.

Looking at such problems, Pawan Gupta and Rahul Namdev understood the pain points of independent working professionals and started Betterhalf.ai with a mission to redefine the concept of arranged marriages. The AI-driven app is India’s first and only “true-compatibility" partner search product that does not focus on match-making based on traditional criteria but instead designed for urban Indians who are serious about getting married and wish to ‘take the charge’ of finding a life partner displaying true authentic self, and get matches based on behavioral and preference-based matching traits – compatibility matching with humor, values, likes, dislikes and interests.

The idea

The personal experiences of the founders in finding a truly compatible partner led to the inception of Betterhalf.ai. Pawan and Rahul both studied at MIT and worked in San Francisco, and were planning to settle in their personal lives. However, their journey of finding a partner on matrimony or dating sites led to the realization of volatility, uncertainty and anxiety-driven matchmaking process.

Rahul and Pawan then teamed up to build Betterhalf.ai - India's first and only matrimony-focused platform that welcomes serious single individuals who wish to settle down without going through the hassle of traditional matrimony set-up. The app gives charge to the individuals to bring out their true authentic self on the platform without the intervention of parents in the initial steps of the process.

The platform uses the compatibility dimensions regurgitated by the advanced AI algorithm that help people find relevant matches. As users keep using the product, more relevant data is gathered, making matches more compatible over time.

Single click matchmaking technology

User onboarding is a long process for users in traditional Indian matrimonial sites. This takes about 15-20 min to create a profile and see their matching profiles - which urban Indians find ineffective compared to other social/lifestyle products offering a fast user experience. Betterhalf.ai offers users the world's fastest matching in a single click. The US patented technology is faster than dating apps and more accurate than matrimonial sites, thereby providing a quick turnaround time to find a potential and compatible match.

This technology predicts religion, language, salary insights, community, partner preferences, and behavioral traits of users in a single click. Moreover, it onboards users in a few seconds compared to a 20-min wait in traditional matrimonial sites and then matches them with potential profiles.

Additionally, the app emphasizes on providing verified matches in the virtual world by authenticating the profiles through – Facebook, personal email, phone number, selfie verification and government ID. Besides, the feature of providing feedback by users filters out non-serious daters from the platform. Furthermore, the platform features a premium pool of independent professionals from more than 25,000 companies in India including Google, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Adobe and Accenture to name a few.

Business growth

Betterhalf.ai operates on a subscription-based business model and is currently used by more than a fifty thousand users between the age group of 25 to 35 years on a daily basis. The app has a total of 7 lakh users with 6 to 7 times/day app visits by a single user. In addition, the user monthly activity on the app has grown from 20K MAU to 150K MAU and growth in revenue from $10,000 to $75,000 at 25 percent Month-over Month. Furthermore, the company is also planning to witness a steep surge in its current user base and expects to touch 1M users by the end of 2021.

Backed by Y combinator, the app has also raised $3M as part of its pre-Series A funding in 2021. The funding saw the participation of venture capital firms including S2 Capital and Quiet Capital and marquee angel investors like Kunal Shah and Samvit Ramadurgam. The platform aims to utilize the recently raised $3M in boosting user engagement on the app, adding monetization features, and increasing product discovery across organic channels.

