BetterPlace targets Ebitda profitability by Sep next year

Founded in 2015 by Agarwala and Uday Singh, its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform helps firms manage the entire life cycle of their blue-collar workforce by providing them services such as hiring, background verification and digital onboarding of the worker. It also offers training, attendance management, payroll services and compliance services. BetterPlace has allocated up to $50 million for fresh deals. It has so far made four acquisitions, EzeDox, OkayGo, OLX People & Waah Jobs and Oust Labs.