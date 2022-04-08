BeyondIRR raises seed funding from Zerodha’s Rainmatter, Sujeet Kumar

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Parag Kasliwal, Deepesh Bhargava, Anupreet Choudhary and Hemant Jain founded BeyondIRR, a B2B wealth-tech business to assist wealth rms, wealth managers, independent financial advisors, RIAs and MFDs in delivering a better advisory experience to their wealth clients
MUMBAI: B2B wealth-tech platform BeyondIRR on Friday said it has secured seed funding from Zerodha’s Rainmatter and Sujeet Kumar, co-founder, Udaan.
Parag Kasliwal, Deepesh Bhargava, Anupreet Choudhary and Hemant Jain founded BeyondIRR, a B2B wealth-tech business to assist wealth rms, wealth managers, independent financial advisors (IFAs), RIAs and MFDs in delivering a better advisory experience to their wealth clients.
BeyondIRR said it plans to use the funds to expand its team and build a robust tech platform.
Parag Kasliwal, Co-founder and CEO at BeyondIRR, said, “We are thrilled to have garnered the support that we needed to build BeyondIRR from Rainmatter and Sujeet. Our tech enabled and insight driven platform would enable investment specialists to have engaging conversations with their clients on markets, investment products and client portfolios.
"Our investment intelligence platform would help them prepare for client meetings with actionable insights and would empower them to deliver high quality portfolio proposal and review presentations instantly", he added.
Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha & Rainmatter said, “We are happy to partner with BeyondIRR team as they aim to solve the challenges that advisors and relationship managers face today. BeyondIRR aims to empower investment specialists and enable them to deliver timely insights on clients’ portfolios as well as offer suitable products. BeyondIRR is building the go-to platform for investment specialists".
Sujeet Kumar said that with BeyondIRR, investment specialists would be able to grow their wealth business multi-fold as they can run their business more efficiently and effectively. With BeyondIRR’s offering they can get access to all the complex pieces of the investment world at one single place which would help them stay ahead in the highly competitive wealth management space.
