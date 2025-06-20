Japan's BeyondNext plans $50 million India fund to back deeptech, AI, semiconductor startups
Summary
BeyondNext aims to support entrepreneurs and connect Indian ventures with Japanese distribution partners.
Japanese venture capital firm BeyondNext Ventures, which focuses on deeptech and deep science startups, plans to raise a $50 million fund to back more Indian ventures, a top company executive said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story