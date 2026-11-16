Bharat Semi raises $24 million in seed round led by Info Edge, South Park Common

NEW DELHI: Deeptech startup Bharat Semi has raised $24 million in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Group, South Park Commons and Indus Bridge Ventures. The round also saw participation from Micromax, Valour Capital, New York-based Gaingels, and angel investors Mukul Agarwal and Karthik Sundar Iyer, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The funding will help the company accelerate the development of a new family of products, expand its engineering teams in the US and advance its go-to-market efforts with global customers.