Bharat Semi raises $24 million in seed round led by Info Edge, South Park Common

NEW DELHI: Deeptech startup Bharat Semi has raised $24 million in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Group, South Park Commons and Indus Bridge Ventures. The round also saw participation from Micromax, Valour Capital, New York-based Gaingels, and angel investors Mukul Agarwal and Karthik Sundar Iyer, the company said in a statement on Monday.
NEW DELHI: Deeptech startup Bharat Semi has raised $24 million in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Group, South Park Commons and Indus Bridge Ventures. The round also saw participation from Micromax, Valour Capital, New York-based Gaingels, and angel investors Mukul Agarwal and Karthik Sundar Iyer, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The funding will help the company accelerate the development of a new family of products, expand its engineering teams in the US and advance its go-to-market efforts with global customers.
The funding will help the company accelerate the development of a new family of products, expand its engineering teams in the US and advance its go-to-market efforts with global customers.
“The fundraise will support the company for the next two-and-a-half years, until we become revenue-positive and have about six products deployed with some of our major customers,” Vrinda Kapoor, co-founder of Bharat Semi, told Mint.
The fundraise comes amid growing investor interest in India's deeptech ecosystem. Mint reported on 1 September that deeptech companies had raised $2.3 billion across just under 200 deals so far this year, according to Tracxn, compared with $1.62 billion across 453 deals in all of 2025.
Betting on programmable sensors
Bharat Semi is developing programmable sensors whose functions can be customised through software for different applications. Sensors detect physical phenomena such as light, heat, movement and sound, and convert them into information that machines can interpret. The company is targeting sectors including surveillance, automotive, commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the Internet of Things (IoT).
As devices increasingly need to interpret their surroundings and respond in real time, the underlying sensor hardware is becoming more important. Vibhore Sharma, founding partner at Redstart–Info Edge's deeptech investment arm–and former chief technology officer (CTO) of Info Edge, said this was driving the need for advances in semiconductor hardware.
“This shift prompts a re-evaluation of the foundations of intelligence, particularly in the hardware at the edge. Bharat Semi is tackling a significant limitation in Physical AI at its origin, within the silicon itself,” Sharma said in a statement.
Bharat Semi initially targeted a seed round of $10-15 million but raised its target to around $25 million following strong investor interest.
“Deeptech requires a different funding approach from e-commerce. While e-commerce companies typically raise larger rounds as they scale, deeptech businesses often need more capital upfront, with requirements declining in later rounds. The shift is already visible, with average seed rounds rising from $1-2 million to $5-6 million,” Kapoor said.
Founded in 2021 by Kapoor and Vinayak Dalmia, Bharat Semi operates across New Delhi, Bengaluru and San Francisco. The company was valued at $149 million post-money as of January 2026, according to Tracxn. It had raised $4.63 million in July 2025, in a fundraise led by RedStart Labs and angel investor Ajay Upadhyaya, alongside two other investors.
According to the latest data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, available through Tracxn, the two founders together held 94.2% of the company, followed by Redstart Labs with 3.69% and angel investors with 1.43%. These figures may have changed following the latest fundraise.
The company is pursuing customers in India as well as international markets, including the US and Europe.
“We are working with both global and Indian customers. It is a little difficult to get into the details at this stage, but Micromax is making a strategic investment as part of this round, which gives you an idea of where things can go. We have also had a longstanding public partnership with the US defence company General Atomics,” Kapoor said.
Bharat Semi's longer-term ambition is to own the entire technology pipeline, from the sensor to the application layer.
“We want to enable a world in which every device in every home and office can be built from idea to reality in a week. Our goal is to make technology and sensors so ubiquitous that even light switches in the future have our products,” Kapoor said.