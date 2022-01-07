The fintech company has attracted private equity funding. In August, it became a unicorn, or a startup valued at more than a billion dollars, after it raised $370 million at a $2.85 billion valuation.
The company had also secured several rounds of debt financing. The latest such infusion was in October when it raised ₹100 crore in debt from non-banking financial company MAS Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
In the same month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a small finance bank (SFB) licence to the consortium of Centrum Financial Services Ltd (Centrum), the small business lending arm of the Centrum Group, and BharatPe.
That month, Flipkart-owned PhonePe sued BharatPe over the use of the ‘Pe’ suffix for the latter’s newly launched ‘buy now pay later’ product, ‘PostPe’.
Startups in India’s fintech segment have drawn significant investments in the past few months. Uni, a credit and payments firm, raised $70 million as a part of its Series A round led by General Catalyst in December.
Last month, JusPay Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which operates a payments technology platform, raised $60 million in its Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
In November, Slice, a fintech startup focused on millennials and operated by GaragePrenuers Internet Pvt. Ltd, turned unicorn. It raised $220 million as part of its latest Series B fundraise led by New York-based investment firms Tiger Global and Insight Partners.
