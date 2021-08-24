BharatPe forays into P2P lending with ‘12% Club’

“We did a soft-launch for the product earlier this month and think of ‘12% Club’ as a good alternative to park extra liquidity, without taking the high risks of equity. Further, it allows investors to withdraw from the offering at any time. Since BharatPe has millions of merchants, there is no concentration risk to lending to a small cohort," said Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director, BharatPe, in an interaction with Mint.