BharatPe in talks to raise $350 million

Tiger Global is investing $100 million in the new round of funding in the New Delhi-based startup, one of the two people cited above said. Existing investors Coatue Management and Ribbit Capital will also participate in the round. Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital are the other existing investors in the company, the person said. The transaction is expected to close soon.

