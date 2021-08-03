BharatPe joins unicorn club, valuation triples to $2.85 bn

“Our initial plan was to raise $250 million. However, the round was heavily oversubscribed. We believe that the $350 million primary raise will give us enough runway for the next three years, after which we may look at listing in the public markets. We still have cash in the bank from our Series C and D rounds and an overall liquidity runway of $500 million, which will keep us in good stead for future growth," said Grover in an interaction with Mint on Tuesday. The current fundraise will be utilized to grow its existing lines of business 10-fold in next two years, according to Grover.