BharatPe slaps case against ex-MD‘s wife1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 01:03 AM IST
The development comes months after Ashneer Grover, along with his wife, were ousted by the BharatPe board over misappropriation of funds
NEW DELHI : BharatPe has filed a case against its former managing director Ashneer Grover’s wife and former head of controls Madhuri Jain under Section 420, a person aware of the matter said.