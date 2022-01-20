In a post on Twitter, Grover said he would be back on or before 1 April. “I’ll be utilizing this period to rejuvenate and refresh myself for our next sprint of value creation. I expect to spend the time thinking more deeply about our next phase of product development and BharatPe’s path to profitability and IPO. I will also double down on investing in myself personally," he said in the statement.

