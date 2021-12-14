BharatX raises $250,000 in pre-seed round led by Java Capital

Mehul Jindal, founder of BharatX, said, “Over the last decade, startups have brought the bank to our mobile phones, but they haven’t brought what even the Banks couldn’t deliver - Access to Credit. Our goal with BharatX is to enable easy and cheap access to Credit to Every Middle Class Indian who deserves it with a Zero Document Flow. Embedded Credit, allows us to acquire users at much lower costs while also creating value for the Platform we partner with, be it through journeys like Khata, Try & Buy, Pay Later, Credit Line, etc."