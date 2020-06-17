Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in Edtech startup Lattu Media

"At Airtel, we aspire to support the growth of the start-up ecosystem through our digital platforms. And now more than ever, online education is a critical need for millions of young children who do not have access to regular classrooms. We believe that Lattu Kids can make a positive impact in the space of online education and are excited to have them in our accelerator and partner in their growth," said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel.