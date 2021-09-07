Northrop Grumman Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp. have invested in a spacecraft refueling startup, deepening the aerospace industry’s investment in space-based services.

The military and aerospace contractors joined a more than $10 million financing round for San Francisco-based Orbit Fab Inc., which plans to launch two refueling shuttles as early as next year, said Orbit co-founder Jeremy Schiel. The companies declined to disclose the amounts. Orbit Fab said it has now raised $17 million in funding.

Government agencies and private companies have launched thousands of satellites in recent years for communications networks, navigation systems and other missions. That pace and the expectation of more launches to come have helped support new bets on servicing spacecraft.

Northrop Grumman has developed a vehicle that docks to satellites with depleted fuel, prolonging their life by using the vehicle’s own thrusters and fuel. Lockheed Martin last month said a system designed to service other satellites was ready for a demonstration launch later this year.

Other privately held space companies are working on projects to move satellites around in space or clean up debris in orbit. Last Thursday, Redwire Corp., which is focused in part on in-orbit services and manufacturing, completed a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. Redwire shares rose 17% Friday in their trading debut, giving it a market value of more than $772 million, according to the company.

Orbit Fab has developed a valve system that can latch the company’s refueling vehicles onto other spacecraft, according to Mr. Schiel. In June, Orbit Fab launched a fueling vehicle it developed aboard a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. rocket, to test the valve system and ensure a propellant tank holds its pressure.

“If you truly want a bustling in-space economy, you need that energy, you need that fuel in order to move things around," Mr. Schiel said. The company is looking to launch two refueling shuttles at the end of next year or by early 2023, he said.

Chris Moran, executive director at Lockheed Martin’s venture arm, said the company wanted to invest in Orbit Fab based on customer feedback about keeping satellites operational after they have spent their fuel. “They’re very interested in extending the lifetime of expensive assets," he said.

Northrop Grumman, which has previously worked with Orbit Fab, said it wants to join with emerging companies to tap into new capabilities for customers.

Corporate investments such as the kind Northrop and Lockheed made in Orbit Fab have grown as entrepreneurs eye opportunities for economic activity in space. Last year, 61 companies placed investments in space startups, double the number in 2015, according to BryceTech, a data and engineering company.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.