BigBasket, Daily Ninja served Rs231 crore notice

“We were clear that as soon as the Daily Ninja acquisition was complete, all supplies would be from Bigbasket and Daily Ninja would become part of our BB Daily ecosystem. And this cannot change" and further that “It wouldn’t be possible to restore the business. It's now an integrated business and this was the plan [...] My suggestion would be that you get in touch with the DN (Daily Ninja’s) investors on this issue," BigBasket had said in an e-mail response to Town Essentials, when the matter was escalated, in November and December, last year according to the notice.