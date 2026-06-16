Amazon India's Amit Nanda replaces Hari Menon as BigBasket CEO

Vaeshnavi KasthurilSowmya Ramasubramanian
5 min read16 Jun 2026, 09:42 PM IST
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BigBasket's incoming CEO Amit Nanda (left) and outgoing CEO Hari Menon.
Summary
BigBasket has appointed Amazon India’s Amit Nanda as its first external CEO, amid noise about parent Tata Digital’s dissatisfaction with the company’s financial performance.

BigBasket has appointed former Amazon India executive Amit Nanda as its chief executive officer (CEO), marking the first time an external executive will lead the Tata group-backed grocery-delivery platform after Hari Menon stepped down nearly 15 years after co-founding the company.

Nanda previously oversaw the e-commerce giant’s marketplace seller ecosystem. During his 11-year stint, he held leadership roles across product, technology, marketplace operations and private brands. Before Amazon, he worked at Hindustan Unilever and Citibank.

“Amit’s deep understanding of consumers, strong track record of building and scaling businesses, and extensive experience across e-commerce and consumer sectors make him uniquely positioned to lead BigBasket for its journey ahead,” Menon told Mint.

Menon’s exit comes after the platform publicly denied succession-planning reports nearly 10 months ago, when it said there were “no plans to hire a new CEO for BigBasket”.

Co-founders Hari Menon and Vipul Parekh will continue on the board and mentor the new leadership, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The appointment is the latest in a string of leadership changes at the Bengaluru-based company. In April, BigBasket named former Google Pay executive Arpit Jaiswal as chief growth officer to lead product, growth and customer acquisition initiatives.

In June, it elevated longtime executive Seshu Kumar Tirumala to chief operating officer. Tirumala, who has spent more than a decade at the company across sourcing, merchandising and private labels, is expected to strengthen the senior leadership team as BigBasket sharpens its focus on quick commerce.

Changing priorities

Menon told Mint that Tata Digital remains “completely aligned and committed” to BigBasket’s growth strategy, pushing back on noise about the parent company’s dissatisfaction with the company's financial losses and growth momentum in the highly competitive quick-commerce market.

“I don’t know what all this noise is about, but Tata Digital and the chairman are completely aligned with our strategy,” he said. Tata Digital, a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd, acquired BigBasket in 2021.

Menon wished BigBasket had acted faster and entered quick commerce much earlier, describing what he thinks he could have done differently during his 15-year stint as CEO.

“Initially, I was completely in denial of quick commerce. We all wondered who needed groceries in 10 minutes. But the market started moving, and customers began adopting, and we realized, we can’t not be in it. So in hindsight, maybe I should have done it faster.”

The company started with slotted deliveries, allowing customers to schedule groceries within fixed time slots. In 2022, it announced that its quick-commerce arm, BBNow, would be a priority as rivals such as Eternal’s Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto gained market share.

Moreover, the company may have overstated the importance of slotted deliveries at the time, resulting in the loss of crucial time that could have been used to build BBNow faster, according to Menon.

“At the time, we thought that there would be customers for slotted deliveries and a set of customers for quick commerce because one caters to planned buys and the other to emergencies. So we maintained two separate doors. I probably needn’t have done that because a lot of new, younger customers came in through quick commerce.”

Having two separate offerings created “cognitive overload” on new customers who couldn’t decide which door to pick. “There, we lost out about four to six months. We should have gone straight to a single quick-commerce door,” Menon added.

Blinkit controls roughly 46% of the country’s quick-commerce market by gross merchandise value, followed by Swiggy Instamart at 27% and Zepto at 21%, while BigBasket’s BB Now accounts for just about 7%, according to industry estimates.

Quick-commerce battle

The sector is also entering a new phase of consolidation and capital-market scrutiny. Zepto, last valued at about $7 billion, filed draft papers for an initial public offering and is expected to seek a valuation of around $7-8 billion. It has rapidly expanded its dark-store network to over 1,200 stores, underscoring the scale race underway.

Meanwhile, e-commerce firms continue to expand. Flipkart Minutes plans to operate about 1,200 dark stores across 250 cities, while Amazon India is mounting an aggressive quick-commerce push through Amazon Now.

Unlike rivals that have prioritized aggressive expansion, BigBasket has focused on profitability. In a recent interview with Mint, Parekh said the company was willing to sacrifice market share to improve profitability, arguing that long-term sustainability mattered more than ranking among the sector’s largest players.

Also Read | Zepto’s IPO filing shows quick commerce is still a tough math

BigBasket reported revenue of 9,866.7 crore in 2024-25, down 1.9% from a year ago, while its net loss widened 41.8% to 2,006.8 crore.

Speaking of operating within a large structure such as the Tata group, Menon said BigBasket’s management has enjoyed “complete independence” so far. “Fortunately, we are allowed to run as an independent company. We were one of Tata’s early startup acquisitions. We’ve really not had too many issues.”

However, BigBasket’s slow speed may have been a rare concern, according to Menon. “Maybe in a very, very rare case, speed could have been an issue. But that’s not really something that’s bothered us.”

About the Authors

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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