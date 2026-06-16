Amazon India's Amit Nanda replaces Hari Menon as BigBasket CEO

BigBasket has appointed former Amazon India executive Amit Nanda as its chief executive officer (CEO), marking the first time an external executive will lead the Tata group-backed grocery-delivery platform after Hari Menon stepped down nearly 15 years after co-founding the company.
Nanda previously oversaw the e-commerce giant’s marketplace seller ecosystem. During his 11-year stint, he held leadership roles across product, technology, marketplace operations and private brands. Before Amazon, he worked at Hindustan Unilever and Citibank.
“Amit’s deep understanding of consumers, strong track record of building and scaling businesses, and extensive experience across e-commerce and consumer sectors make him uniquely positioned to lead BigBasket for its journey ahead,” Menon told Mint.
Menon’s exit comes after the platform publicly denied succession-planning reports nearly 10 months ago, when it said there were “no plans to hire a new CEO for BigBasket”.
Co-founders Hari Menon and Vipul Parekh will continue on the board and mentor the new leadership, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.