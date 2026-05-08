Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bikaji promoter Deepak Agarwal’s family office invests in Bengaluru-based The Filter Coffee

Priyamvada C
3 min read8 May 2026, 10:40 AM IST
Since early last year, The Filter Coffee has accelerated its expansion in Bengaluru, planning multiple new outlets across the city.
Since early last year, The Filter Coffee has accelerated its expansion in Bengaluru, planning multiple new outlets across the city.(Pexel)
Summary

Bikaji Foods promoter Deepak Agarwal’s family office acquires 35% in The Filter Coffee’s parent, with up to 100 crore more planned as investor interest in QSRs heats up.

Gift this article

Bikaji Foods’ promoter Deepak Agarwal’s family office has acquired a 35% stake in The Filter Coffee’s (TFC) parent entity, Wishvish Foods Pvt Ltd, and plans to double down on its investment in the Bengaluru-based South Indian restaurant chain, two people familiar with the matter said.

Bikaji Foods’ promoter Deepak Agarwal’s family office has acquired a 35% stake in The Filter Coffee’s (TFC) parent entity, Wishvish Foods Pvt Ltd, and plans to double down on its investment in the Bengaluru-based South Indian restaurant chain, two people familiar with the matter said.

In FY24 and FY25, TFC raised 35 crore and 10 crore, respectively, from the family office of the snacks maker, according to filings accessed by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

In FY24 and FY25, TFC raised 35 crore and 10 crore, respectively, from the family office of the snacks maker, according to filings accessed by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

To be clear, the strategic investment has been made in Agarwal’s personal capacity through his family office and is not linked to Bikaji Foods International, the listed snacks maker.

While it was not clear if the company raised funds in the last fiscal year, the family office is likely to make an additional infusion of 100 crore over the next two years contingent on specific milestones, the people added.

Also Read | FMC to sell India business to Crystal Crop for $252 million

While Wishvish declined to comment on Mint's queries regarding the latest valuation and fundraising, Bikaji’s Agarwal did not respond to queries till press time.

“Bikaji's family office is our strategic investment partner, and at this stage, we are not looking to raise capital from external investors. The partnership has been built with a long-term vision towards scaling the brand thoughtfully while retaining strategic alignment,” a spokesperson for Wishvish said in an emailed statement.

With Agarwal on the cap table, TFC plans to leverage the snacking major’s multi-decade experience in brand building, scaling operations, and establishing distribution and manufacturing networks to deepen its retail footprint.

Bikaji Foods International, founded in the 1990s, has grown from a traditional bhujia and namkeen maker into a diversified snacks player with a pan-India distribution network and strong presence in Rajasthan, Bihar and Assam. It is now looking to deepen its footprint across north and central India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, according to ICRA.

India’s $80-billion food services market is projected to grow at a 10–11% CAGR through 2030, led by the rapid expansion of organized players, according to Redseer. The shift toward online food delivery and branded dine-in chains is accelerating this transformation.

Financial trajectory

In FY25, Wishvish reported operating revenue of 51.4 crore, up from 40.8 crore a year earlier. It posted a loss of 5 crore, compared to a loss of 3.8 crore in FY24, the filings showed.

Prior to the investment, the company had 2 retail stores and 3 cloud kitchens. Post the capital infusion, the business has expanded to 10 outlets (9 retail stores and 1 cloud kitchen), with revenues currently tracking at about 70 crore in FY26, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Milky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm

“A key area of focus has also been strengthening backend infrastructure to support long-term scale. We now operate a 40,000 sq. ft backend production and supply facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which has the capability to support a business scale of approximately 400 crore,” Wishvish said in the statement.

Brand evolution

Founded in 2014 by childhood friends Avinit Bagri and Sanskrit Iyer, The Filter Coffee began with the aim to celebrate South India’s most beloved cuisine. Rooted in traditional flavours, its offerings span a curated à la carte selection, including soup rasams, appetizers, mains, regional sides, and desserts.

Since the beginning of last year, The Filter Coffee has accelerated its expansion plans in Bengaluru, with plans to open multiple outlets across the city. It has also leveraged food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato and has seen its growth accelerate through these channels.

In December, Zomato highlighted that The Filter Coffee’s yearly order volume surged nearly 32 times between 2019-2024. Within these years, the company expanded from a breakfast-focused brand to a full menu with appetizers and main courses, which resulted in an increase in average order values.

Deal momentum

Broadly, India’s restaurant and QSR chains are seeing renewed investor activity, with several transactions concluded in recent months.

Also Read | Why Bengaluru is becoming a tough market for QSR chains

Last month, private equity firm Siguler Guff invested $40 million in Trimex Foods Pvt Ltd, the exclusive Indian franchise partner for global restaurant brands like Chili's Grill & Bar, PAUL, and Cinnabon.

Others include Burma Burma’s 38 crore fundraise from existing investor Negen Capital and new investors Endurance Capital and Coheron Wealth in March. Burger Singh raised 82 crore in a round led by Artal Asia Pte Ltd alongside Negen Undiscovered Value Fund and Aurum Rising India Fund in the same month.

Separately, listed player Sapphire Foods India is preparing to merge with Devyani International in a nearly billion-dollar deal. Devyani also announced plans to acquire homegrown chain ‘Biryani by Kilo’, while Wow! Momo raised capital from Singularity in December. Mint also reported on Subway India’s plans to list on the public markets.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsBikaji promoter Deepak Agarwal’s family office invests in Bengaluru-based The Filter Coffee

Bikaji promoter Deepak Agarwal’s family office invests in Bengaluru-based The Filter Coffee

Priyamvada C
3 min read8 May 2026, 10:40 AM IST
Since early last year, The Filter Coffee has accelerated its expansion in Bengaluru, planning multiple new outlets across the city.
Since early last year, The Filter Coffee has accelerated its expansion in Bengaluru, planning multiple new outlets across the city.(Pexel)
Summary

Bikaji Foods promoter Deepak Agarwal’s family office acquires 35% in The Filter Coffee’s parent, with up to 100 crore more planned as investor interest in QSRs heats up.

Gift this article

Bikaji Foods’ promoter Deepak Agarwal’s family office has acquired a 35% stake in The Filter Coffee’s (TFC) parent entity, Wishvish Foods Pvt Ltd, and plans to double down on its investment in the Bengaluru-based South Indian restaurant chain, two people familiar with the matter said.

Bikaji Foods’ promoter Deepak Agarwal’s family office has acquired a 35% stake in The Filter Coffee’s (TFC) parent entity, Wishvish Foods Pvt Ltd, and plans to double down on its investment in the Bengaluru-based South Indian restaurant chain, two people familiar with the matter said.

In FY24 and FY25, TFC raised 35 crore and 10 crore, respectively, from the family office of the snacks maker, according to filings accessed by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

In FY24 and FY25, TFC raised 35 crore and 10 crore, respectively, from the family office of the snacks maker, according to filings accessed by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

To be clear, the strategic investment has been made in Agarwal’s personal capacity through his family office and is not linked to Bikaji Foods International, the listed snacks maker.

While it was not clear if the company raised funds in the last fiscal year, the family office is likely to make an additional infusion of 100 crore over the next two years contingent on specific milestones, the people added.

Also Read | FMC to sell India business to Crystal Crop for $252 million

While Wishvish declined to comment on Mint's queries regarding the latest valuation and fundraising, Bikaji’s Agarwal did not respond to queries till press time.

“Bikaji's family office is our strategic investment partner, and at this stage, we are not looking to raise capital from external investors. The partnership has been built with a long-term vision towards scaling the brand thoughtfully while retaining strategic alignment,” a spokesperson for Wishvish said in an emailed statement.

With Agarwal on the cap table, TFC plans to leverage the snacking major’s multi-decade experience in brand building, scaling operations, and establishing distribution and manufacturing networks to deepen its retail footprint.

Bikaji Foods International, founded in the 1990s, has grown from a traditional bhujia and namkeen maker into a diversified snacks player with a pan-India distribution network and strong presence in Rajasthan, Bihar and Assam. It is now looking to deepen its footprint across north and central India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, according to ICRA.

India’s $80-billion food services market is projected to grow at a 10–11% CAGR through 2030, led by the rapid expansion of organized players, according to Redseer. The shift toward online food delivery and branded dine-in chains is accelerating this transformation.

Financial trajectory

In FY25, Wishvish reported operating revenue of 51.4 crore, up from 40.8 crore a year earlier. It posted a loss of 5 crore, compared to a loss of 3.8 crore in FY24, the filings showed.

Prior to the investment, the company had 2 retail stores and 3 cloud kitchens. Post the capital infusion, the business has expanded to 10 outlets (9 retail stores and 1 cloud kitchen), with revenues currently tracking at about 70 crore in FY26, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Milky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm

“A key area of focus has also been strengthening backend infrastructure to support long-term scale. We now operate a 40,000 sq. ft backend production and supply facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which has the capability to support a business scale of approximately 400 crore,” Wishvish said in the statement.

Brand evolution

Founded in 2014 by childhood friends Avinit Bagri and Sanskrit Iyer, The Filter Coffee began with the aim to celebrate South India’s most beloved cuisine. Rooted in traditional flavours, its offerings span a curated à la carte selection, including soup rasams, appetizers, mains, regional sides, and desserts.

Since the beginning of last year, The Filter Coffee has accelerated its expansion plans in Bengaluru, with plans to open multiple outlets across the city. It has also leveraged food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato and has seen its growth accelerate through these channels.

In December, Zomato highlighted that The Filter Coffee’s yearly order volume surged nearly 32 times between 2019-2024. Within these years, the company expanded from a breakfast-focused brand to a full menu with appetizers and main courses, which resulted in an increase in average order values.

Deal momentum

Broadly, India’s restaurant and QSR chains are seeing renewed investor activity, with several transactions concluded in recent months.

Also Read | Why Bengaluru is becoming a tough market for QSR chains

Last month, private equity firm Siguler Guff invested $40 million in Trimex Foods Pvt Ltd, the exclusive Indian franchise partner for global restaurant brands like Chili's Grill & Bar, PAUL, and Cinnabon.

Others include Burma Burma’s 38 crore fundraise from existing investor Negen Capital and new investors Endurance Capital and Coheron Wealth in March. Burger Singh raised 82 crore in a round led by Artal Asia Pte Ltd alongside Negen Undiscovered Value Fund and Aurum Rising India Fund in the same month.

Separately, listed player Sapphire Foods India is preparing to merge with Devyani International in a nearly billion-dollar deal. Devyani also announced plans to acquire homegrown chain ‘Biryani by Kilo’, while Wow! Momo raised capital from Singularity in December. Mint also reported on Subway India’s plans to list on the public markets.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsBikaji promoter Deepak Agarwal’s family office invests in Bengaluru-based The Filter Coffee
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP