Bikayi raises $10.8 million in Series-A funding led by Sequoia Capital India

“India is on the cusp of an e-commerce revolution, and we believe small and medium businesses will play a pivotal role in shaping this landscape over the next decade. India is home to over 75 million SMBs, which account for over 30% of India’s GDP, employ over 130 million, and form the backbone of the economy," said Shraeyansh Thakur, Vice President, Sequoia Capital India, adding that rapid digitization of SMBs and deepening of the e-commerce ecosystem are huge trends in India and Bikayi is building a next-gen product that sits at the confluence of both these trends, integrating the entire infrastructure of commerce onto one single platform.