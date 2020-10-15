Bike taxi app Rapido forays into on-demand autorickshaw service

BENGALURU: Bike taxi startup Rapido has launched on-demand autorickshaw hailing service on its platform to expand its offerings at a time when the micro mobility segment has been gradually recovering from a slump in demand.

‘Rapido Auto’ will be available in 14 Indian cities across 10 states. User will have to pay an additional ‘convenience fee’ in addition to the meter price, indicating that Rapido will not set the floor pricing unlike its competitors Ola and Uber who also provide on-demand autorickshaw hailing service.

The company plans to expand the auto services to 50 cities in India by the end of 2020. This is the first phase of the launch and Rapido has already on-boarded 20,000 auto captains (autorickshaw driver-partners) so far.

Rapido also plans to onboard more than 500,000 autorickshaws in the next six months. Auto drivers can self-onboard by downloading Rapido Captain app or calling the Rapido helpline number.

“Autos have emerged as a preferred way of commuting post the COVID-19 pandemic after bike taxis. While the auto service industry is highly penetrated, it has only 5% of its existing market online. Through Rapido Auto, we aim to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from our Bike Taxi service, that is standardized in pricing and operations," said Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido in a statement.

For the auto services, the auto drivers will be trained to sanitize and clean the seats and all customer accessible areas, post every ride, along with mandatory usage of masks during the entire ride by the Captains and the passengers. The company also introduced a new policy support where the company provides free cancellation if drivers or customers do not wear a mask.

Post the lockdown that was initiated in March by the Indian government, to help control spread of covid-19, public transport and mobility services remained non-operational for almost five months. This had a severe effect on mobility startups such as Rapido, Bounce, VOGO, Yulu, and cab hailing platform including Ola and Uber. Some bike rental firms, which previously had large fleets of two-wheelers, have also begun selling off their assets to keep costs at check.

However, as soon as different segments of the economy began unlocking in June mobility firms have turned their focus to last mile logistics services. In July, Uber began expand its business to customer (B2C) and customer to customer (C2C) logistics services in India, while Rapido also launched ‘Rapido Store’, a new inter-city logistics service for businesses to deliver products at consumers' doorsteps.

