Bike taxi app Rapido forays into on-demand autorickshaw service

Post the lockdown that was initiated in March by the Indian government, to help control spread of covid-19, public transport and mobility services remained non-operational for almost five months. This had a severe effect on mobility startups such as Rapido, Bounce, VOGO, Yulu, and cab hailing platform including Ola and Uber. Some bike rental firms, which previously had large fleets of two-wheelers, have also begun selling off their assets to keep costs at check.