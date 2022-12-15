Bill Gates-backed startup plans large solar power component plant

CubicPV is backed by investors including Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures and First Solar Inc., the U.S.’s biggest solar panel maker. It has hired executives with manufacturing experience, has contracted with an engineering company and is talking with potential buyers interested in purchasing its wafers, said Mr. van Mierlo. If all goes well, the company will decide on the site for its plant next month and start construction in the middle of next year, he said.