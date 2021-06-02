BENGALURU: With an aim to make scaling easier for organisations globally, xto10x, co-founded by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Saikiran Krishnamurthy and Neeraj Aggarwal, has acquired SaaS-based human resources-tech startup, Dockabl.

The acquisition strengthens xto10x’s product suite that currently includes 10xGoals ((Objectives and Key Results or OKR strategy to execution platform) and 10xPeople (employee sentiment analysis and engagement platform).

The full suite will now allow a comprehensive solution for organizations to align company objectives, link them to employees' performance, and manage feedback reviews, all on a single platform, the startup said.

xto10x helps organisations scale with efficiency across verticals such as business design, OKRs, people and culture and operational excellence.

It has worked with over 150 brands including Cred, Licious, Meesho, ClearTax, Dunzo, upGrad, SuprDaily, Hopscotch and Sterlite among others.

“Dockabl is an ‘easy and simple to use’ performance management tool for all organisations to adopt. Given the ease with which it can adapt into multiple design choices, the tool can become the preferred employee performance management tool for startups and enterprises alike," said Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Co-founder, xto10x.

Set up in 2017, Dockabl drives business performance and organisation culture with its core capabilities in employee performance management. Their current clients include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bajaj Capital, Airbnb and Porter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.