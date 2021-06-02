Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Binny Bansal’s xto10x acquires HR-tech startup Dockabl

Binny Bansal’s xto10x acquires HR-tech startup Dockabl

Premium
xto10x was co-founded by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Saikiran Krishnamurthy and Neeraj Aggarwal. (File Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • xto10x helps organisations scale with efficiency across verticals such as business design, OKRs, people and culture and operational excellence

BENGALURU: With an aim to make scaling easier for organisations globally, xto10x, co-founded by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Saikiran Krishnamurthy and Neeraj Aggarwal, has acquired SaaS-based human resources-tech startup, Dockabl.

BENGALURU: With an aim to make scaling easier for organisations globally, xto10x, co-founded by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Saikiran Krishnamurthy and Neeraj Aggarwal, has acquired SaaS-based human resources-tech startup, Dockabl.

The acquisition strengthens xto10x’s product suite that currently includes 10xGoals ((Objectives and Key Results or OKR strategy to execution platform) and 10xPeople (employee sentiment analysis and engagement platform).

TRENDING STORIES See All

The acquisition strengthens xto10x’s product suite that currently includes 10xGoals ((Objectives and Key Results or OKR strategy to execution platform) and 10xPeople (employee sentiment analysis and engagement platform).

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The full suite will now allow a comprehensive solution for organizations to align company objectives, link them to employees' performance, and manage feedback reviews, all on a single platform, the startup said.

xto10x helps organisations scale with efficiency across verticals such as business design, OKRs, people and culture and operational excellence.

It has worked with over 150 brands including Cred, Licious, Meesho, ClearTax, Dunzo, upGrad, SuprDaily, Hopscotch and Sterlite among others.

“Dockabl is an ‘easy and simple to use’ performance management tool for all organisations to adopt. Given the ease with which it can adapt into multiple design choices, the tool can become the preferred employee performance management tool for startups and enterprises alike," said Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Co-founder, xto10x.

Set up in 2017, Dockabl drives business performance and organisation culture with its core capabilities in employee performance management. Their current clients include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bajaj Capital, Airbnb and Porter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!