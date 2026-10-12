Biotech startup PopVax begins human trials of fridge-stable covid vaccine

Hyderabad-based biotech startup PopVax has begun human trials of an RNA vaccine candidate for covid-19 designed to remain stable at refrigerator temperatures for at least nine months, potentially easing distribution in countries with limited cold-chain infrastructure.
The company has dosed the first participants in a phase 1 clinical trial of PVX-001, a vaccine candidate designed to protect against a broad range of SARS-CoV-2 variants. PopVax plans to make the vaccine design open-source after the trial, allowing other researchers and manufacturers to build on it for future coronavirus outbreaks.