Biotech startups, VCs seek path forward after a bruising year
- Collaborations with top pharmaceutical companies could be salve to small biotechs in what promises to be a difficult environment
Biotechnology startups and venture capitalists are regrouping following a difficult year and see collaborations with larger companies as part of the solution to the industry’s struggles.
Biotechnology startups and venture capitalists are regrouping following a difficult year and see collaborations with larger companies as part of the solution to the industry’s struggles.
“It’s going to be a rough year," said Jonathan MacQuitty, sector head for life sciences at venture firm Lightspeed Venture Partners. “The good will survive, but it’s going to be a little Darwinian."
“It’s going to be a rough year," said Jonathan MacQuitty, sector head for life sciences at venture firm Lightspeed Venture Partners. “The good will survive, but it’s going to be a little Darwinian."
That disquiet was echoed by a number of investors, entrepreneurs and executives from across the life sciences at this week’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which ends today. The yearly conference has long been used to kick-start deals, and some hoped it might spur collaboration between startups and the larger companies that could help small biotechs survive a tight financing market.
Following an explosion in 2021, biotech venture funding retreated in 2022 as startups struggled to go public or be acquired. U.S. and European biotechs raised $29.47 billion in 2022, down from the record, $38.65 billion in 2021, according to Silicon Valley Bank.
Globally, 19 venture-backed biotechs went public last year, compared with 96 in 2021, and nine private biotechs were acquired in transactions in which at least $75 million was paid up front, down from 15 such deals in 2021, according to SVB.
To be sure, the innovation that drew investors to biotech in 2020 and 2021 continues, and some startups have been rewarded recently. Last month, startup Nimbus Therapeutics LLC agreed to sell a potential autoimmune-disease treatment to drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. for $4 billion cash, plus $2 billion in success-based payments.
Many venture firms are also flush after closing new funds recently. Investors will put that capital to work selectively, as the declining valuations of publicly-traded biotechs prompt venture capitalists to seek lower prices in deals, observers said.
During the financing boom, some biotechs formed around science that wasn’t yet ready to be spun into a company, and too many early-stage drugmakers went public, saidDaphne Karydas, chief financial and operating officer of biotech startup Flare Therapeutics Inc.
“In 2020, the standards were low, everybody got financed," said Christiana Bardon, co-managing partner of BioImpact Capital, an affiliate of venture firm MPM Capital. Today’s culling is good for the industry as investors raise their standards, she added.
In 2022, biotechs pruned their pipelines and staff to extend their cash runway, a process that will continue this year, investors and entrepreneurs said. Biotechs are examining their pipelines and choosing which drug programs to fund and which to cut, said Antoine Papiernik, chairman and managing partner of venture investor Sofinnova Partners.
Entrepreneurs seeking to start biotechs worry they won’t be able to attract sufficient capital, while some of those seeking new venture rounds fear they will be unable to raise enough to reach the next significant milestone before their cash runs out, said Joshua Fox, a member of law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. For these companies, “Time is of the essence," he said.
One reason venture funding fell last year is that many startups raised insider rounds, where only existing investors participate, which are usually smaller financings than those involving new backers, said Jonathan Norris, managing director, healthcare for SVB, in a phone interview.
Companies also find that milestones that would have catalyzed a new round in 2020 or 2021 no longer suffice, as investors hunt for more-advanced companies and less-risky bets.
“The goal post of value-creation events seems to have moved," he added.
When capital was abundant, biotechs often shied from collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, unless they could secure significant funding through these deals, for fear that partnerships would dilute their time and the focus of their teams, said Jorge Conde, a general partner with venture firm Andreessen Horowitz.
Now, they are more apt to view partnerships as opportunities to gain validation and knowledge in addition to funding, he said.
Some investors and entrepreneurs expressed concern that even good science will wither in today’s financing climate. Life-sciences investor Catalio Capital Management has just acquired a hedge fund and investment team from HealthCor Management to capitalize on what it calls “mispriced" publicly-traded companies—those the team thinks are priced either too low or too high, based on the amount of risk the firm believes they present.
Some investors see reasons for optimism this year. Recent Food and Drug Administration approvals of novel drugs in areas such as immunology and neurology illustrate the progress the industry is making, said Roderick Wong, managing partner and chief investment officer of life sciences investor RTW Investments.
The public markets also are rewarding drugmakers that deliver strong results, suggesting investors aren’t lumping all biotechs together, added Stephanie Sirota, a partner and chief business officer of RTW.
“We’re starting to see signs of a healthier market," she said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text