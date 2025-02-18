Companies
Craft beer maker Bira in tax soup amid vendor payment and salary delays
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 18 Feb 2025, 10:05 PM IST
SummaryThe Maharashtra value added tax department has issued a notice to all distributors of the beer brand, directing them to pay any outstanding dues owed to B9 Beverages directly to the tax authorities instead, according to a circular issued in January that Mint has accessed through a distributor.
B9 Beverages has received tax notices for more than ₹26 crore from the Maharashtra government at a time when the maker of the popular Bira beer brand is struggling to make payments to its vendors and employees amid mounting losses and shrinking revenues.
