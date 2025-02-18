Craft beer maker Bira in tax soup amid vendor payment and salary delays

The company said it suffered a loss largely due to an "unprecedented rise in material costs, current economic situation, weak demand, supply chain issues, etc.,." In response to Mint’s questions, B9 Beverages said that in FY24 and the first half of FY25, it began to focus on improving its margins, optimising working capital, and cutting fixed costs. It invested in supply chain technology for demand forecasting, supply planning, and fulfilment, while also reshaping its sales approach. These have helped increase its revenue per litre by 6% year-on-year, improve gross margins to 66% from 59%, and raise variable margins to 40% from 25%. Working capital cycles were cut to 100 days from 200 days, and fixed costs have also been reduced by 27% year-on-year in FY25 so far.