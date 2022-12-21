Bitcoin, Dogecoin most held cryptos in India

The report, published on Wednesday, said Bitcoin was the most held crypto asset, with 12% of users opting to invest in the world’s most valuable crypto asset. This was followed by Dogecoin, Ethereum and Shiba Inu, which saw investments from 11.54%, 9.43% and 6.92% users, respectively. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fall under the category of meme coins, inspired by popular internet memes.