Bitcoin rewards company GoSats raises $700,000 in seed funding

Commenting on the funding, Vishwanath, who had co-founded India’s first bitcoin trading platform, Unocoin, in 2013, said: “The traditional rewards industry is extremely fragmented. Reward points get discarded due to them not being valuable enough and having lots of restrictive terms and conditions. On the other side, while the writing about gains through bitcoin is on the walls, a common man would be afraid due its volatility in the short term. GoSats solves both problems at once in a unique way."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}