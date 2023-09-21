Bitter-sweet story of craft chocolate makers

Mumbai’s craft coffee brand Subko launched chocolates earlier this year and makes them from what is called The Cacao Mill in south Mumbai. Once, it used to be a textile mill. This chocolate factory doubles up as a café. There are guided tours to educate consumers on the pod-to-bar experience. Besides its own outlets in Mumbai, Subko Cacao has launched a Subko Mini format—miniature versions of its products are retailed from a Bombay Shirt Company store in Bengaluru, for instance. The company had earlier partnered with Kitab Khana, an iconic bookstore in Mumbai, to set up a coffee bakery.