Bizongo raises $110 mn in funding led by Tiger Global, valuation at $600 mn

Explaining the reason for the investment in Bizongo, John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global, said, “The market for customized goods is the fastest-growing segment in B2B e-commerce. At a size of $500 billion, this market is vast yet highly fragmented and unorganized. We found Bizongo very unique in the way they have been building a transaction-led platform with a tech-first vs a trade-first mindset. The full-stack approach with an asset-light operating model makes Bizongo stand out as a market leader in this segment."