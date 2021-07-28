Blockchain startup Biconomy raises $9 million ahead of token listing

The startup is building a blockchain-based platform meant to simplify crypto transaction experiences. “The current crypto experience is complicated. Each interaction with a decentralized application is a complicated blockchain transaction which the mainstream users don’t understand," said Aniket Jindal, cofounder of Biconomy. “If we are able to simplify these complexities, we believe we will be able to onboard the next billion users into the crypto ecosystem," he added.

