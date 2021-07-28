Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Blockchain startup Biconomy raises $9 million ahead of token listing

Blockchain startup Biconomy raises $9 million ahead of token listing

Premium
The startup is building a blockchain-based platform meant to simplify crypto transaction experiences. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 08:01 PM IST Livemint

  • The company will use the funds to build new products, increase hiring and improve its infrastructure

Blockchain startup Biconomy, which was founded by Indians, has raised $9 million (approximately Rs. 67 crore) in a private funding round led by DACM and Mechanism Capital. Other investors, including American crypto exchange Coinbase and investment firm Bain Capital, have also made strategic investments in the company. Other investors who participated in the round include NFX, True Ventures, Proof Group, Ledgerprime, Primitive Ventures, Genblock, Rarestone Capital, Capital Partners, Huobi Innovation Labs, Eden Block and Zee Prime.

Blockchain startup Biconomy, which was founded by Indians, has raised $9 million (approximately Rs. 67 crore) in a private funding round led by DACM and Mechanism Capital. Other investors, including American crypto exchange Coinbase and investment firm Bain Capital, have also made strategic investments in the company. Other investors who participated in the round include NFX, True Ventures, Proof Group, Ledgerprime, Primitive Ventures, Genblock, Rarestone Capital, Capital Partners, Huobi Innovation Labs, Eden Block and Zee Prime.

The startup is building a blockchain-based platform meant to simplify crypto transaction experiences. “The current crypto experience is complicated. Each interaction with a decentralized application is a complicated blockchain transaction which the mainstream users don’t understand," said Aniket Jindal, cofounder of Biconomy. “If we are able to simplify these complexities, we believe we will be able to onboard the next billion users into the crypto ecosystem," he added.

The startup is building a blockchain-based platform meant to simplify crypto transaction experiences. “The current crypto experience is complicated. Each interaction with a decentralized application is a complicated blockchain transaction which the mainstream users don’t understand," said Aniket Jindal, cofounder of Biconomy. “If we are able to simplify these complexities, we believe we will be able to onboard the next billion users into the crypto ecosystem," he added.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The company said it will use the funds to build new products, increase hiring and improve its infrastructure. Biconomy will also launch its native token, Bico, later this year. Its platform currently deals with apps and protocols that are built on top of an existing blockchain platform.

Biconomy was launched in 2019 and offers two products to its customers. This includes one that allows Decentralized Finance (DeFi) apps to pay gas fees on behalf of their users, while the other allows users to pay gas fees using stablecoins and the ERC-20 token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

The company had also raised a seed funding round of $1.5 million earlier this year, bringing its total fund raise to $10.5 million so far. The company says it has already processed transactions worth over $572 million dollars from over 30 live integrations.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Economic momentum rebounds from May nadir but outlook s ...

Premium

Semiconductors Are Big News. Here’s What You Should Know

Premium

Tech-focussed funds have had a rich harvest. Will it continue?

Premium

Sales of packaged consumer goods bounce back as curbs ease

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!