Blow to Byju’s as auditor Deloitte, 3 directors resign4 min read 23 Jun 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Deloitte Haskins & Sells announced its resignation on Thursday with immediate effect, citing long-delayed financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022
MUMBAI : Edtech unicorn Byju’s suffered a twin blow with its statutory auditor and three external board members stepping down, adding to troubles for the company battling lenders, lawsuits, and a funding winter.
