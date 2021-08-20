BENGALURU : Last-mile logistics provider Blowhorn on Friday said it has raised funds in a fresh round which includes new investor Symphony International Holdings Limited.

Existing investors including Chiratae Ventures, Draper Associates, and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation also participated in this funding round.

The fresh capital will go towards supporting Blowhorn’s network expansion plans, which will enable them to extend their geographical reach across India and serve a wider customer base.

“We are not only excited to be partnering with the team behind Symphony International Holdings Limited, who bring their experience of the Asian logistics sector, but we are also pleased to have included a number of our existing investors in this round of funding. Our aim is to disrupt the last-mile logistics sector in India through scaling up our network operations so that we are able to reach every pin-code in the country with the speed that every delivery deserves," said Mithun Srivatsa, chief executive officer of Blowhorn.

Blowhorn is a same-day intra-city last-mile logistics provider headquartered in Bengaluru. The company provides transportation, warehousing, and technology integrated system to manage the end-to-end supply chain process.

“The breakout nature of innovation within the Indian logistics sector is currently a very exciting space for us to be a part of. We are excited to partner with the Blowhorn team as they continue to leverage their strong technological capabilities to expand and support a wider network of customers," said Anil Thadani, chairman of Symphony International Holdings Limited.

Blowhorn currently serves over 70 cities across India.

The company also leveraged its QR Code-based OC Tracking platform to create a centralised platform and help the Delhi government keep a real-time track of the donated oxygen concentrators.

In May last year, the company also raised venture debt from Trifecta Capital and was looking to turn profitable in the last fiscal year.

