Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Blue collar workforce management platform Smartstaff raises $4.3 million

Blue collar workforce management platform Smartstaff raises $4.3 million

Premium
Smartstaff helps businesses hire and manage their blue collar workforce through digital-led workforce management practices. (Photo: Mint)
2 min read . 12:07 PM IST Livemint

  • Smartstaff provides a mobile-based, workforce management and staffing solution. The startup’s platform helps improve workers’ visibility into payouts, statutory contributions, and their timesheets

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU: Blue-collar workforce management platform Smartstaff, previously Qikwork, has raised $4.3 million as part of new funding from Blume Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners and Arkam Ventures.

BENGALURU: Blue-collar workforce management platform Smartstaff, previously Qikwork, has raised $4.3 million as part of new funding from Blume Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners and Arkam Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Gemba Capital along with some angel investors.

The round also saw participation from Gemba Capital along with some angel investors.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The funds raised will be used for enhancing product offering and building the team, the company said.

The year-old startup helps businesses hire and manage their blue collar workforce through digital-led workforce management practices. Smartstaff provides a mobile-based, workforce management and staffing solution, helping the manufacturing industry upgrade from legacy processes. The startup’s platform also helps in improving workers’ visibility into payouts, statutory contributions and their timesheets.

The company was founded by co-founder and former employees of hyperlocal logistics player, Runnr, including Arpit Dave, Viral Chhajer, Gnanesh Chilukuri and Aravind Reddy. Runnr was acquired by foodtech major Zomato in 2017.

“With more and more industrial workers getting access to smartphones, we see a huge potential in using technology to reimagine workplace processes, and unlock massive value for companies and workers alike," said Arpit Dave, co-founder and chief executive officer, Smartstaff.

Smartstaff looks to enable 100 million blue collar workers in India, helping them get access to better work opportunities.

"Indian manufacturing is silently powered by tens of thousands of SMBs and their workforces. And yet, the ability to enhance that labor discovery, employment, productivity and transparency - is alarmingly low. The Smartstaff team is all set to change that. Their solution has already wowed some of the smaller and largest employers in the space. We will soon see the core of Indian manufacturing be powered by Smartstaff," said Karthik Reddy, managing partner, Blume Ventures.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

6 penny stocks with solid growth and zero debt

Premium

Molnupiravir, the covid drug that everyone wants to launch

Premium

Things to know before switching your health insurance p ...

Premium

Liquor  makers and the coming Delhi disruption

Currently, over 30,000 man hours of work are tracked everyday on the Smartstaff platform with clients including Raymonds, Enamor, Dixcy, among others,the company said.

The startup expects to have over 10,000 workers on its platform by the end of the year.

“We at Nexus are very excited to partner again with Runnr’s founding team to re-imagine blue-collar recruitment and staffing for over 100 million workers in the country. Via their new-age work-force management platform, SmartStaff aims to drive game-changing efficiencies in the way manufacturing and supply chain companies source, retain, upskill, pay and incentivise their staff," said Sameer Brij Verma, managing director, Nexus Venture Partners.

Blume Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners were also early backers of Runnr.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!