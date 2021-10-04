Blue collar workforce management platform Smartstaff raises $4.3 million

"Indian manufacturing is silently powered by tens of thousands of SMBs and their workforces. And yet, the ability to enhance that labor discovery, employment, productivity and transparency - is alarmingly low. The Smartstaff team is all set to change that. Their solution has already wowed some of the smaller and largest employers in the space. We will soon see the core of Indian manufacturing be powered by Smartstaff," said Karthik Reddy, managing partner, Blume Ventures.