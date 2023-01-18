Blue Tokai rakes in $30 mn from A91 Partners, White Whale Ventures, others2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 04:14 PM IST
The startup will deploy the fresh funds to scale up business and expand its presence in the speciality coffee markets globally.
Homegrown coffee brand Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters on Wednesday said it has secured Series B funding of $30 million (around ₹246 crore) led by A91 Partners.
